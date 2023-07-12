Marquette City Band set to perform children’s show Thursday

Marquette City Band
Marquette City Band(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s summer concert series is in full swing as members prepare for their next performance.

On Thursday, they’re set to play a children’s show. Music from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, epic games and selections from The Lion King are all part of the show.

“We’ve got a lot going on in this concert, it’s going to be a lot of fun, we’ve got something for everyone,” said Dr. Steve Grugin, Marquette City Band Director. “We hope to have a big crowd, everybody come out and hear the concert.”

A youth trumpet soloist will also perform. Ryo Morita is a recent graduate of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. In the fall, she’s headed to Julliard.

“This is a children’s concert and I really hope that all the generations can feel the excitement of the music,” said Morita.

The Marquette City Band performs at the Presque Isle Band Shell Thursday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

