Light rain to brush the UP before stormy pop-ups Thursday afternoon.
Partial sunshine after early showers Thursday, before pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with light rain showers, becoming fewer and drizzly by morning
>Lows: 40s North -- 50s/60 South
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers, few afternoon thunderstorms before partial clearing late
>Highs: 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; potentially strong thunderstorms to produce heavy downpours, hail and powerful wind gusts; warm and humid
>Highs: 70s/80
Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s/80
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; cool
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers
>Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, t’storms late
>Highs: 70s/80
