Light rain to brush the UP before stormy pop-ups Thursday afternoon.

Partial sunshine after early showers Thursday, before pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Increasing clouds with light rain showers, becoming fewer and drizzly by morning

>Lows: 40s North -- 50s/60 South

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers, few afternoon thunderstorms before partial clearing late

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; potentially strong thunderstorms to produce heavy downpours, hail and powerful wind gusts; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; cool

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, t’storms late

>Highs: 70s/80

