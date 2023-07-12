Key preparations underway for Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From blueberry brats to blueberry pizza, over 80 vendors are currently signed up for the Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival on July 28.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has already set up vendor placement and music entertainment. Marquette DDA Business Outreach and Promotions Manager Michael Bradford said there are still a few things left to do.

“What’s left is the marketing and communicating and all that’s to come,” said Bradford. “Then there’s the day of, which is always a big one and there’s a lot of things put into place and I’m very excited for it.”

American Culinary Federation Executive Chef Derek Estes is one of the vendors and will be cooking blueberry bratwursts. Estes said the only thing left to do is to finish up the food license and purchase items for the event.

“We’re looking to sell about 800 or so for the event,” said Estes. “We’re going to be selling with sides of jardinière, and I think this year we’re also going to have blueberry sweet rolls.”

In June, the Marquette DDA opened up its social district. Bradford said this opens up opportunities for large-scale events like the Blueberry Festival.

“If you close down a street, you can expand the social district to not just cover the sidewalks, but actually expand into the streets themselves,” Bradford said. “We did do this for the Blueberry Festival because we have so many participants just in the festival grounds themselves. From the Delft Bistro, The Honorable Distillery to the Vierling with their blueberry wheat beer.”

Bradford said the DDA is expecting over 4,000 people to attend the festival throughout the day on July 28 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

