Keweenaw National Historical Park offers glimpse into history with summer walking tours

Some tours are held at the Quincy Mine, but the majority start at the park's visitor center in Calumet, giving participants the chance to look back into the town's history and evolution.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw National Historical Park (KNHP) is offering free daily ranger program walking tours throughout the summer.

While some tours are held at the Quincy Mine, the majority start at the park’s visitor center in Calumet. Each program is unique, according to the park.

“Each ranger is responsible for creating their own programs,” said KNHP Interpretation and Education Program Manager Amber Kraft. “But they all deal with the importance of the copper mining industry here in the Keweenaw.”

These programs range from covering the geology and recreation of the town to ‘ghost signs’, barely visible advertisements from Calumet’s past. There are also programs focused on the Quincy Mine’s history and evolution.

“It’s also a great way to get outside and enjoy our beautiful summer weather with the walking tours,” continued Kraft. “And just to learn something new that they may or may not have experienced before.”

One of the tours offered on Tuesday was ‘The Rise, Fall, and Revival of a Mining Town.” The tour focused on how Calumet’s prosperity was dependent on the success of the Calumet and Hecla Mining Company. It also pointed out the efforts currently underway to breathe new life back into the town by renovating older buildings.

“A lot of times, mine towns that grow up mirroring the mining company right next door don’t last forever,” said KNHP Interpretative Ranger Nick Clark. “But Calumet has managed to survive.”

Clark also hopes to emphasize the importance of the area’s copper industry to history.

“The copper industry, not only in Calumet but Hancock, Houghton and other parts of the Copper Country was so important to not only the local area but our nation and the world as well,” added Clark. “So, it’s kind of a forgotten part of history that we tell today.”

The tours range from 45 minutes to an hour long. Water and sunscreen are recommended for all programs.

To learn about upcoming program tours, check out the park’s calendar of events by clicking here.

