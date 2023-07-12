How to prevent auto theft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

Vehicle break-ins can happen anywhere, and it’s important to be prepared.

Michigan State Police Executive Director of Auto Theft Prevention Authority Christopher Baldwin says proper prevention of theft from your car starts with you.

“It’s important that people need to take steps to prevent the crime themselves,” said Baldwin. “So no one can take care of you better than yourself. Park in a well-lit area or in an area that is populated or where there are people around.”

Baldwin also said larceny is a chance of opportunity. So remember to roll up your windows, close your door and always lock your car. You can also prevent your car from being broken into by taking valuables with you or putting them in a locked compartment.

Even if an area is considered safe a break-in can still happen. If you find your vehicle has been broken into, calling law enforcement should be your next step.

Marquette City Police Detective Captain Greg Kinonen said the best way to help police with a case of theft is to try to keep the scene as is.

“Just try not to touch anything,” said Kinonen. “Noticing what things may have been taken, anything that’s strange inside of your car or outside your car that you don’t believe is yours, any of those things can help us in investigating larceny from a motor vehicle.”

Kinonen also said car theft this summer in Marquette has been low.

Remember, if you keep your car locked, you are more likely to keep your car safe. For any theft or break-in of a motor vehicle that does happen call 911.

While car break-ins and theft can happen anywhere at any time, the Michigan State Police report a 15% decline in theft from 2011 to 2021.

