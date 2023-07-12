Historic Marquette bus tours happening now

The interactive tours are happening through August
The Marquette History Center is holding historic Marquette us tours, highlighting the area in an interactive way
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette History Center is once again offering historical Marquette bus tours. The tours feature reenactments and take participants through significant moment in Marquette’s History.

Tv6′s Elizabeth Peterson spoke with the museum educator and got a sneak peek into what you can expect from one of the actors playing Teddy Roosevelt.

For more information on the tours and to purchase a ticket click here.

