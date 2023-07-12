Feeding America West Michigan to hold multiple distribution events in Marquette County this week

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to make two stops to distribute food to Marquette County residents this week.

The first event will be located at Building 604, at the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at KI Sawyer, with distribution beginning Wednesday at noon Eastern time.

The second event will take place Thursday morning at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, located at 219 Silver Creek Road, in Chocolay Township. Distribution is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Both are drive-thru events, it is asked that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.

