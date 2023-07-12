Feeding America volunteers feed hundreds of families

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan distributed food to K.I. Sawyer families Wednesday.

With big help from a Marquette dance studio, more than 300 families received food.

Steve Pelto is the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan Missioner for Communications. He said the U.P. is a special place where people work to help each other.

“We get a sense of like how the people in Upper Michigan take care of each other,” said Pelto.

Feeding America says its goal is to create “an America where no one is hungry.” The organization says each family received about 50 pounds of food, making the distribution in K.I. Sawyer was a major success.

First Class Dance Company Owner Eden Langlois says taking community support to the next level is a priority for her business.

“Well, we talked about, as starting a new company we really wanted to make sure we were going as above and beyond as we could with things especially being new. So we wanted to do more volunteering in the community just to get out there and help,” said Langlois.

First Class Dance Company Dancer and Volunteer Lotus Clipp said volunteering is great for the team but more importantly, is great for the community.

“I think It’s a really good opportunity for us as a team especially for team bonding but also to just help out in the community in general,” said Clipp.

With almost double the normal volunteer count, Wednesday’s volunteers brought food to more families faster.

“The U.P. is different and when I come home, one of the big notable changes is everybody steps up to help one another. We’ve seen some enormous donations come through, which is extraordinarily gratifying,” said Pelto.

Feeding America will be distributing food all summer.

To donate to Feeding America, visit the Feeding America website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.