Feeding America volunteers feed hundreds of families

Feeding America distributed food to more than 300 U.P. families in K.I. Sawyer.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan distributed food to K.I. Sawyer families Wednesday.

With big help from a Marquette dance studio, more than 300 families received food.

Steve Pelto is the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan Missioner for Communications. He said the U.P. is a special place where people work to help each other.

“We get a sense of like how the people in Upper Michigan take care of each other,” said Pelto.

Feeding America says its goal is to create “an America where no one is hungry.” The organization says each family received about 50 pounds of food, making the distribution in K.I. Sawyer was a major success.

First Class Dance Company Owner Eden Langlois says taking community support to the next level is a priority for her business.

“Well, we talked about, as starting a new company we really wanted to make sure we were going as above and beyond as we could with things especially being new. So we wanted to do more volunteering in the community just to get out there and help,” said Langlois.

First Class Dance Company Dancer and Volunteer Lotus Clipp said volunteering is great for the team but more importantly, is great for the community.

“I think It’s a really good opportunity for us as a team especially for team bonding but also to just help out in the community in general,” said Clipp.

With almost double the normal volunteer count, Wednesday’s volunteers brought food to more families faster.

“The U.P. is different and when I come home, one of the big notable changes is everybody steps up to help one another. We’ve seen some enormous donations come through, which is extraordinarily gratifying,” said Pelto.

Feeding America will be distributing food all summer.

To donate to Feeding America, visit the Feeding America website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner of ‘The Carpet Shoppe’ shares secrets to success as he prepares to retire
Skandia Farmers Market hosts Community Family Scavenger Hunt
Feeding America volunteers feed hundreds of families
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Menominee man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General