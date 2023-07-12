Escanaba’s Webster Wading Pool will be turned into a new splash park

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba is working to turn the Webster Wading Pool into a new splash park.

Officials said the city was awarded with the funds in 2021 after shortly applying for them that year. City officials also said they signed all the paperwork with the Department of Natural Resources in 2022.

The city of Escanaba’s recreational director, Kimberly Peterson, says the city has approved a contract with an engineering consultant called C2AE to handle the engineering for the project. Peterson also expressed the city is excited to begin the next steps.

“When we send the bids out and select a contractor then we are going to work with them to see what we can keep and what we need to demolish and remove from the pool,” said Peterson. “Obviously, the pipes are underneath the pool and it’s all concrete so working with them to see what we must remove, and then from there we will have a new splash park.”

Peterson said the city has already put $250,000 dollars towards the project. She also said the park will include a rubber matting pad and sensor-activated water sprinklers.

She also said construction will start in spring next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.