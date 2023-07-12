Canal Run organizers still looking for volunteers for Saturday’s race

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 48th annual Canal Run is happening on Saturday, July 15.

Race organizers say there are a number of ways you can participate, whether or not you plan to run.

They hope to draw a crowd of 1,000 runners and say they still need more volunteers to make sure the race runs as smoothly as possible.

Race Director Angela Luskin tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that the race needs about 150 volunteers in total.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Canal Run Race Director Angela Luskin about the need for volunteers and participating in Saturday's race.

While the race will take over the streets of Downtown Houghton and Hancock on Saturday, the fun actually begins on Friday with Key Ingredients.

Todd Gast says Quincy Street in Hancock will be lined with music and the nearby restaurants are prepped for an influx of customers.

That event is happening on Friday, July 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Gast recommends that you bring your own chair.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Canal Run Organizing Committee Member Todd Gast about the Key Ingredients event happening on Friday before the race.

Online registration for the Canal Run ends on Thursday, July 13 at midnight but you can register in person at Quincy Green on Friday.

There is no same-day race registration.

Quincy Street will be closed from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

M203 will also have a reduced speed limit of 25 miles per hour during the morning time frame.

Organizers want to limit as much traffic on the race route as possible. You can park your car at the Church of the Resurrection at 900 Quincy St. and take a shuttle to the start of the race.

You can register to race or volunteer at canal.run.

