Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming

Published: Jul. 12, 2023
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday at approximately 6:25 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Team responded to a boy that had fallen 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming.

Two juveniles were riding their bikes along a section of RAMBA’s Epic Bike Trail west of Malton Road when they decided to attempt to scale the rock face.

The victim climbed to a rock outcropping about 40 feet high before losing his grip and falling. The victim’s friend had a cell phone with him and was able to call 911.

The boy sustained minor injuries during the fall. Search and Rescue members carried the boy about 20 yards to an ATV rescue sled and then were able to drive him out to an awaiting ambulance.

He was transported by UPHS EMS to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of his injuries.

Marquette County Search and Rescue would like to remind everyone to never recreate outdoors alone and always carry a cell phone to be able to call or text for help.

