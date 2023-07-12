Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the death of a Crystal Falls man after a fatal car crash Monday.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on US-2 near E. Milakokia Lake Road in Newton Township on Monday at 9:05 p.m.

The crash involved a westbound pickup truck that overtook another westbound vehicle at a high rate of speed. The pickup truck then struck 40-year-old Douglas Raymond Nelson, Jr. of Crystal Falls.

At the time of the crash, Nelson was checking his vehicle, which was legally parked on the shoulder of the road. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc, did not stop and continued westbound on US-2 for several miles, before stopping on the side of the road.

Off-duty police officers who witnessed the crash followed Gilmour, who was detained until local law enforcement arrived.

Gilmour was taken to Mackinac Straits Hospital for treatment and was later lodged at the Mackinac County Jail. Gilmour was arraigned in the 92nd District Court and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to deputies, the initial investigation points to alcohol and speed being factors, though the crash is still under investigation by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Newton Township Fire, Garfield Township Fire, Portage Township EMS, MDOT, and MSP Troopers from the St. Ignace, Manistique, and Sault Ste. Marie Posts.

