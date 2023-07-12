Grand Blanc man arrested after hit-and-run crash kills 40-year-old Crystal Falls man on US-2

The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.
The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the death of a Crystal Falls man after a fatal car crash Monday.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on US-2 near E. Milakokia Lake Road in Newton Township on Monday at 9:05 p.m.

The crash involved a westbound pickup truck that overtook another westbound vehicle at a high rate of speed. The pickup truck then struck 40-year-old Douglas Raymond Nelson, Jr. of Crystal Falls.

At the time of the crash, Nelson was checking his vehicle, which was legally parked on the shoulder of the road. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 34-year-old Eric Thomas Gilmour of Grand Blanc, did not stop and continued westbound on US-2 for several miles, before stopping on the side of the road.

Off-duty police officers who witnessed the crash followed Gilmour, who was detained until local law enforcement arrived.

Gilmour was taken to Mackinac Straits Hospital for treatment and was later lodged at the Mackinac County Jail. Gilmour was arraigned in the 92nd District Court and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to deputies, the initial investigation points to alcohol and speed being factors, though the crash is still under investigation by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Newton Township Fire, Garfield Township Fire, Portage Township EMS, MDOT, and MSP Troopers from the St. Ignace, Manistique, and Sault Ste. Marie Posts.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
Man who led police on chase through Marquette Twp faces 6 felonies
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murder in Wisconsin, Alabama pleas insanity
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Competency exam ordered for Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire

Latest News

Marquette City Band
Marquette City Band set to perform children’s show Thursday
Some tours are held at the Quincy Mine, but the majority start at the park's visitor center in...
Keweenaw National Historical Park offers glimpse into history with summer walking tours
Locking your car is one of the easiest ways to keep your car safe.
How to prevent auto theft
Whitetail Deer
New law lessens penalty for failing to report deer harvest in Michigan