The UPside - Dancing with our Stars

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medicare hospice benefits don’t cover everything, but luckily a Marquette County event is there to step in and help out.

Dancing with our Stars - Marquette County Style is an annual fundraiser for the U.P. Hospice Foundation, in which area ‘stars’ raise money over the course of ten weeks, then compete in a dance competition.

This year’s event was one of the most successful events yet, with over $120,000 dollars raised.

Holding a fun event that raises money for a great cause every year is why Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

