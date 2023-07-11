The UPside - Dancing with our Stars

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medicare hospice benefits don’t cover everything, but luckily a Marquette County event is there to step in and help out.

Dancing with our Stars - Marquette County Style is an annual fundraiser for the U.P. Hospice Foundation, in which area ‘stars’ raise money over the course of ten weeks, then compete in a dance competition.

This year’s event was one of the most successful events yet, with over $120,000 dollars raised.

Holding a fun event that raises money for a great cause every year is why Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

