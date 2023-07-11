Sunny breaks midweek before rounds of rain return

By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunnier, drier conditions permeate Upper Michigan Tuesday night as high pressure builds. But, the break is brief as a series of Canadian Prairies systems bring rain -- Wednesday night and Friday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with light rain/sprinkles overnight

>Lows: 40s Inland -- 50s/60 Nearshore

Wednesday: Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, isolated afternoon thunderstorms before partial clearing late

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon pop-up showers

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers

>Highs: 70s

