Sunny breaks midweek before rounds of rain return
Sun and clouds, sprinkles Wednesday before rain picks up west towards evening.
Sunnier, drier conditions permeate Upper Michigan Tuesday night as high pressure builds. But, the break is brief as a series of Canadian Prairies systems bring rain -- Wednesday night and Friday.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with light rain/sprinkles overnight
>Lows: 40s Inland -- 50s/60 Nearshore
Wednesday: Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy with rain spreading west to east late
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, isolated afternoon thunderstorms before partial clearing late
>Highs: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; warm
>Highs: 70s/80
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon pop-up showers
>Highs: 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: 70
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers
>Highs: 70s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.