Skandia Lions Club looks ahead to 43rd annual Community Days

Saturday's festivities include a parade, raffles, concessions, and a corn hole tournament.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Lions Club is set to host its 43rd annual Community Days on Saturday.

Festivities start with a parade at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Lane Sports.

The parade goes towards the Skandia Community Center. The center will have games, raffles, concessions, and a corn hole tournament.

Skandia Lions Club President Ron Stenfors said this event is a community tradition.

“It brings the community together,” Stenfors said. “We get a lot of people coming in to visit, they make this time of the year their time to come back because they can come up to the center, after the parade, and meet with a lot of their old friends.”

The event is free to attend. Stenfors said all money made from raffles and concessions goes back into the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
Man who led police on chase through Marquette Twp faces 6 felonies
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Competency exam ordered for Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murder in Wisconsin, Alabama pleas insanity

Latest News

Skandia Lions Club looks ahead to 43rd annual Community Days
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan
Marquette County first responders participate in active shooter training at elementary school
UPDATE: Ontonagon court halts parole of prisoner after AG intervenes