Skandia Lions Club looks ahead to 43rd annual Community Days

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Lions Club is set to host its 43rd annual Community Days on Saturday.

Festivities start with a parade at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Lane Sports.

The parade goes towards the Skandia Community Center. The center will have games, raffles, concessions, and a corn hole tournament.

Skandia Lions Club President Ron Stenfors said this event is a community tradition.

“It brings the community together,” Stenfors said. “We get a lot of people coming in to visit, they make this time of the year their time to come back because they can come up to the center, after the parade, and meet with a lot of their old friends.”

The event is free to attend. Stenfors said all money made from raffles and concessions goes back into the community.

