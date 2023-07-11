Recreation guide offers accessible tours of Marquette

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon joins Marquette Recreational Tours at the EZ Launch on Lakeshore Blvd
The EZ Launch for kayaks and canoes off of Lakeshore Blvd.
The EZ Launch for kayaks and canoes off of Lakeshore Blvd.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette recreation guide wants everyone to experience the beauty of the area, regardless of their abilities and constraints.

Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours has a variety of sporting and safety equipment, and tricks up her sleeve, to help anybody experience Marquette’s recreational opportunities.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon joins Straczowski at the EZ Launch for kayaks and canoes on Lakeshore Boulevard, across from Clark Lambros Beach Park to learn more about her summer offerings.

Marquette Recreational Tours emphasizes accessibility in its outings. TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Jessica Straczowski about her guided tour options.
Marquette Recreational Tours emphasizes accessibility in its outings. TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Jessica Straczowski about her guided tour offerings.

Straczowski says whether you’re a wheelchair user, recovering from surgery, or elderly, she can customize an adventure outing for you.

You can book a guided tour on the water or through the woods with Marquette Recreational Tours by phone at 906-360-6706 or through email at MarquetteRecreationalTours@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
Man who led police on chase through Marquette Twp faces 6 felonies
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Competency exam ordered for Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murder in Wisconsin, Alabama pleas insanity

Latest News

Joe Heck joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Joe the Cake Guy to make his last cake
While Jodi McCollum is fresh into her new role at the hospital, she's no stranger to the system...
UPHS Marquette welcomes new trauma program manager
UPHS Marquette has a new Trauma Program Manager
Marquette Recreational Tours