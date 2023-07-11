Recreation guide offers accessible tours of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette recreation guide wants everyone to experience the beauty of the area, regardless of their abilities and constraints.

Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours has a variety of sporting and safety equipment, and tricks up her sleeve, to help anybody experience Marquette’s recreational opportunities.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon joins Straczowski at the EZ Launch for kayaks and canoes on Lakeshore Boulevard, across from Clark Lambros Beach Park to learn more about her summer offerings.

Marquette Recreational Tours emphasizes accessibility in its outings. TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Jessica Straczowski about her guided tour options.

Straczowski says whether you’re a wheelchair user, recovering from surgery, or elderly, she can customize an adventure outing for you.

You can book a guided tour on the water or through the woods with Marquette Recreational Tours by phone at 906-360-6706 or through email at MarquetteRecreationalTours@gmail.com.

