Online registration to close soon for 48th annual Canal Run

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 48th annual Canal Run kicks off Saturday morning.

The race is sponsored by UP Heath System - Portage (UPHS-P).

Online registration for the event closes at midnight on Thursday. However, last-minute in-person registration will be available at Quincy Green in Hancock on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

“That is also an opportunity for people who are already registered to pick up their racer packets, get their shorts and bibs and all of that fun stuff,” said UPHS-P Community Health Coordinator & Race Director Angela Luskin.

Quincy Green is the finish line location for the Canal Run and is located on Quincy Street, which will be closed from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Hancock Street will be temporarily made a two-way street as a detour.

Quincy Street will also be closed from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. beforehand on Friday during the city of Hancock’s Key Ingredients event.

M-203, which makes up the racecourse, will also have its speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour during the race’s timeframe.

According to Luskin, the number of racers currently registered is just shy of 700 racers but over 800 are expected to participate. According to Luskin, this will be an even higher number of racers than last year.

“We are tracking about 60 racers ahead of where we typically are this time last year,” continued Luskin. “We are definitely getting to beat last year’s numbers.”

Though this is still short of 1,000 racer goal of the ‘Race to 1000′ campaign for the race, Luskin is confident that the goal can still be achieved in the future.

Luskin also notes that volunteers are still needed.

“This event takes about 150 volunteers to make it successful,” continued Luskin. “We’re short just a handful. There’s a few key areas that still need to be filled.”

To register to race or to volunteer, click here.

