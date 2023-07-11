Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Aurora Borealis
Aurora Borealis(PRNewswire)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights could be visible in the U.P. this week.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occurs when a magnetic solar wind interacts with the Earth’s magnetic sphere. According to the National Weather Service, the sun produced a lot of energy that could make aurora very intense this Thursday night. Forecasts from earlier this week reported that the Northern Lights could be visible in up to 17 U.S. states.

Experts are now skeptical that aurora will be as intense as first reported.

“It seems like the energy might actually miss us,” said Joe Phillips, National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s hard to say at this point, but it’s entirely possible that it might actually move in front of the Earth before we get there, or maybe glance us.”

Experts say that if the Northern Lights are visible Thursday night, the best way to view them is by looking north between midnight and 2 a.m. in a place that’s away from clouds and city lights.

