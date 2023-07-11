‘North of the 45th’ returns to DeVos Art Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art show is celebrating Midwestern artists in Marquette.

North of the 45th is a juried show that features a variety of mediums and artists from Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. Forty-four artists are showcasing their art with mediums such as paintings, textiles, and sculptures.

Organizers say the show is a great opportunity to view the Great Lakes region from different points of view.

“The region encompasses both really rural places and also cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul,” said Emily Lanctot, DeVos Art Museum director and curator. “So, it’s a range of artists who are working right now in our upper north woods, Great Lakes region. It’s really great to see.”

The show is free and open to the public at the DeVos Art Museum until it closes on Friday, July 28. There will be a reception and juror’s talk on July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.