Michigan DNR to host online land auction

Michigan DNR Logo
Michigan DNR Logo(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is soon hosting an online auction.

Ninety-five parcels of land will be available for purchase this August and September. There is lake front, river front and vacant forested acreage for sale. Land sizes range from under an acre to 200 acres. Sections of land are available in Alger, Chippewa, Dickinson and Mackinac counties, along with sections in the Lower Peninsula.

John Pepin, DNR Deputy Public Information Officer, said the parcels for sale are often surrounded by private land, making them isolated from other DNR-managed properties.

“They may not have public access or are isolated in some way, and we take those properties and auction them off and use the proceeds to purchase other properties that have a greater ability to enhance recreation opportunities for the public,” said Pepin.

The proceeds will go towards keeping with the DNR’s mission to conserve, protect and manage the state’s natural and cultural resources.

To enter the auction, interested bidders must register prior to the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before the auction.

The bidding starts at 10 a.m. on the stated auction date. While it is open, bidders will be able to see the current highest bid for each property. Bids can be placed until 7 p.m. that day.

A detailed list of properties can be found here, and the terms and conditions can be viewed here.

