Marquette Police Department to host hunter safety certification course

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. residents will have an opportunity in Marquette this summer to learn how to safely hunt.

The Marquette Police Department is hosting a hunter safety certification course. The purpose of the course is to train safe, legal, and responsible hunters. Participants will learn about things like wildlife management, firearm safety, and hunting laws and regulations.

The course is required for hunters born after 1960.

“Anybody that’s interested in hunting that hasn’t already completed a hunter’s safety course or hasn’t already previously purchased a license in Michigan will need to take the course if they want to hunt,” said Sgt. Seth Bjorne with the Marquette Police Department.

The course will be at Marquette Senior High School from Wednesday, July 26 until Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can sign up for the class here. It has a maximum $10 fee.

