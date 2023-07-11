Marquette City Commission approves plans for Shophouse Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a unanimous vote Monday evening, the Marquette City Commission approved plans for the Shophouse Park in north Marquette.

It’s a mixed-use development at 480 River Park Circle, near the Kaufman Sports Complex. The developer, Dave Ollila, says it’ll be an outdoor recreation innovation hub.

“By pursuing outdoor recreation, innovation across the entire U.P. for the state of Michigan, we can grow an industry here for something that we appreciate and love so much but doesn’t over-exploit it and puts us on an equal footing with the rest of the state’s economy,” Ollila said.

The city commissioners had very positive things to say about the planned development. Marquette Mayor Cody Mayer says this is an exciting opportunity for the city to expand its economy.

“To bring outdoor innovation and recreation, economic opportunities to the region, really to the whole Upper Peninsula and the state of Michigan it’s going to be a great opportunity for us as far as diversifying our economy beyond just tourism while still using and protecting the natural assets that we have,” Mayer said.

Plans for the $8-10 million project include the construction of 14 buildings for work and residency. There will also be shared workspaces used for research and development with an eye toward technology and outdoor recreation.

“We’re looking at a two-phased approach,” said Ollila. “We want to get the south side of the property done as soon as possible. There’s a number of hurdles and hoops that we still need to go through to make that happen. Overall, the total cost of this project is probably doing to be in the $8 to 10 million range but we’re hoping we can get started in the $3 to 4 million range so we can get something up and running as soon as we possibly can,” Ollila added.

We will continue to follow this project as it develops.

