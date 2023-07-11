‘Joe the Cake Guy’ passes the torch, retiring from Marquette’s Huron Mountain Bakery

Joe Heck assured that the sweets the public has grown to love will continue to be provided by the bakery.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re walking into Huron Mountain Bakery on South Front Street in Marquette, you’ll see displays of cakes and cupcakes alongside the usual bread and donuts.

For the past eight years, these treats were made by Joe Heck, owner of Joe’s Cakes.

Tuesday morning, on Upper Michigan Today, Heck announced he’s hanging up the apron after two decades in Upper Michigan.

Heck assured that the sweets the public has grown to love will continue to be provided by the bakery. He said the staff is currently learning his recipes.

“We have a great staff, specifically in the cake room,” Heck said. “They’re super talented and they’re passionate about what they do like I am. So, I know that it’s going into good hands.”

It’s not just cakes Heck is passionate about. Heck said it’s been amazing being able to give back to the community.

“I’ve been so lucky to use my talents to help raise money for places that I might not be able to write a big check to,” Heck said. “I’ve met so many amazing people through the Women’s Center, UPAWS, the Beacon House, both of the wonderful hospices here in Marquette.”

Heck’s final day will be September 1. He will be moving back to Milwaukee, Wis. to be closer to his family.

Since the beginning, Heck said the Marquette community has welcomed him with open arms.

“I really want to thank the community of Marquette especially, but the entire U.P., for giving me over 20 great, great years, probably the best years of my life,” Heck said.

Even though he’s moving away, Heck said he still considers the Upper Peninsula his second home.

