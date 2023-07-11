Joe the Cake Guy to make his last cake

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A chocolate raspberry bomb cake from Huron Mountain Bakery is almost synonymous with celebration.

Joe Heck has been serving his popular cakes to the people of Marquette for 20 years. Now, he’s ready to hang up the apron for good.

Heck stopped by Upper Michigan Today to make the bittersweet announcement about his retirement.

Joe Heck will officially be out of the cake biz on September 1. But don’t worry, he’s spent the last few months training the staff at Huron Mountain Bakery.

Heck says he’s sold his recipes to the shop and the cake legacy will continue, he just won’t be a part of it.

Even after September 1, your cake needs will be in good hands, but if you find yourself in a pinch, Heck shares tips for taking a store-bought cake to the next level.

He suggests making a store-bought mix or, even simpler, buying pre-made cakes and frosting with homemade buttercream.

His recipe calls for:

1 LB butter

2 LB powdered sugar

1/4 C. heavy whipping cream.

For a lighter frosting option, you can mix powdered sugar with 1-2 tablespoons of cream, milk, chocolate, your favorite juice, or fruit.

And finally, Joe Heck says “thank you” to the people of Marquette for making his job so sweet for the last 20 years.

You can buy a Joe’s Cake at Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette.

