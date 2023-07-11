Gov. Evers appoints Teresa Chrisman as Florence County Sheriff

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - Gov. Tony Evers appointed Teresa Chrisman as Florence County Sheriff Tuesday.

According to a press release, the appointment fills a vacancy created by Sheriff Dan Miller’s resignation, effective July 10, 2023. Chrisman will complete the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2027.

“With more than two decades of service in the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, Teresa Chrisman is an experienced law enforcement officer who is committed to her community,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident she will serve the people of Florence County well as their next sheriff.”

Chrisman has been a sheriff’s deputy in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office since 2001 and for the past two years, has served as chief deputy. In that time, she has worked as a 911 dispatcher and correctional officer, coordinated the county’s D.A.R.E. program, and served on numerous teams partnering with the county’s human services department and school district to improve services provided to the residents of Florence County. Chrisman also helped implement and now runs Florence County’s Project Lifesaver program.

“Being a resident of Florence County for most of my life and also having worked with her the past seven years, Teresa could not be more qualified for this appointment,” said Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Windell. “She has the respect of the community and her colleagues. Every resident, business owner, and municipal employee in the county can rest assured, knowing Teresa will do her absolute best for every situation that presents itself. The department is in strong, capable, and caring hands.”

Chrisman has been a lifelong resident of Florence County. In addition to her career in law enforcement, she is actively involved in the community. She is currently the head varsity volleyball coach for the Florence County School District and has also coached youth soccer and youth basketball.

“It is with great honor that I have been appointed sheriff of Florence County by Governor Tony Evers,” said Chrisman. “I will continue to protect and serve the citizens and families of Florence County in the same manner I have for the past 22 years. I strive and take great pride in being a mom, an officer, and a coach that our youth, our schools, our families, and our taxpayers can rely on.”

