A gorgeous day then more rain chances
High pressure moves in today resulting in a sunny and cooler day. Then, a few showers develop tomorrow evening in the west. An upper level cut off low will stay stuck in Canada bringing a few disturbances to the Great Lakes. The next one is a cold front on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few more rounds will move through this weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north,
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Then, a few showers in the west
>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s along shorelines
Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s along shorelines
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated day showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
