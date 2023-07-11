A gorgeous day then more rain chances

High pressure moves in today resulting in a sunny and cooler day. Then, a few showers develop tomorrow evening in the west. An upper level cut off low will stay stuck in Canada bringing a few disturbances to the Great Lakes. The next one is a cold front on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few more rounds will move through this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north,

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Then, a few showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s along shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s along shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated day showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

