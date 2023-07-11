GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A GoFundMe and a memorial fund have been set up by the family of Harley Corwin.

According to the GoFundMe, the money donated will be used to first pay for Corwin‘s Memorial Service and any remaining funds will go to her two children.

22-year-old Harley Corwin was found dead in the woods in Ford River Township over the weekend.

Tavaris Lee Jackson Jr., 32, of Escanaba is being charged with one count of homicide, open murder for the death of Corwin.

An account has been set up at First Bank for the Harley Rose Memorial Fund. Donations can be made by going to any First Bank location or you can send a donation by mail to First Bank 2800 Ludington St. Escanaba, MI 49829 with Harley Rose Memorial in the memo.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

