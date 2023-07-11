Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys want life without parole dismissed from sentencing

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Attorneys for the teen who pleaded guilty to the deadly Oxford High School shooting are trying to get life in prison without parole off the table for sentencing.

In Oct. 2022, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm with a commission of a felony.

He admitted to killing four students and injuring several others when he opened fire at Oxford High School in November 2021.

Now, a new court filing showed his attorneys have asked for a prison term with an end date.

Prosecutors said the real issue is whether a life sentence without parole is unfair punishment for a crime committed by a teen.

Sentencing is set to begin Thursday, July 27.

