US-2 resurfacing in Escanaba to begin July 16

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced an investment of $550,000 dollars to resurface 1.9 miles of US-2 in Delta County.

The project will begin July 16 on US-2 from north of Ludington Street to 20th Avenue.

County: Delta

Highway: US-2

Closest city: Escanaba

Start date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Estimated end date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Most work will be done at night.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 7 jobs.

Safety benefit: This project will increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

