US-2 resurfacing in Escanaba to begin July 16
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced an investment of $550,000 dollars to resurface 1.9 miles of US-2 in Delta County.
The project will begin July 16 on US-2 from north of Ludington Street to 20th Avenue.
County: Delta
Highway: US-2
Closest city: Escanaba
Start date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
Estimated end date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Most work will be done at night.
Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 7 jobs.
Safety benefit: This project will increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.
