The UPside - UPHS

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Walking into the hospital can be a scary experience, but a dedicated group of volunteers is there to help.

U.P. Health System Marquette employs a lot of great people who do wonderful work in healthcare. But, when you walk into the hospital the first person you may interact with, could be a volunteer.

You will find volunteers working information desks, helping people get registered, helping people get to their destinations, getting a wheelchair, and just being a supportive person to talk to.

Many volunteers are dedicated to being there to help people and will continue to volunteer for ten, 20, and even thirty years. Many volunteers are also retired hospital employees, just trying to help out the patients.

The volunteers serve as friendly, familiar faces in the community, welcoming and helping out people who may be unfamiliar with their surroundings and nervous about being in the hospital, and that is why the volunteers at UP Health System Marquette are this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the Upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

