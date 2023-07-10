Travis Isbell named new Director of Esports at Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Travis Isbell has been named the Director of Esports at Michigan Tech, the university announced Monday.

According to an MTU press release, Isbell is a former professional gamer who comes to Houghton from the University of North Dakota. He is the second director in program history and began his duties on June 26.

“I am very pleased to welcome Travis to Michigan Tech,” Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Suzanne Sanregret said. “His depth of experience across a wide variety of games makes him the right choice as the director of our young program. I believe his enthusiasm for helping student-athletes grow in and out of the arena will make him a great fit for our program.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join Michigan Tech and to serve our student-athletes as the next Esports Director/Head Coach,” Isbell said. “Michigan Tech is an outstanding and dynamic university that will play a vital role in developing esports not only in Michigan but across the region and the country. I look forward to working alongside the MTU community to provide exceptional esports opportunities for our student-athletes and to advance the mission of the department and institution.”

Isbell was the Esports Director for the North Dakota Varsity Esports program since 2021 where he helped the program plan and move into a brand-new arena. UND competed at the varsity, junior varsity, and developmental levels and played in a variety of titles, including League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate, and Valorant—which Tech also offers.

Isbell went to UND after spending two years at Trine University as the Director of Esports for the varsity program. He was the second director in school history and helped the Thunder develop a competitive program while managing a comprehensive esports facility.

Isbell was the Director of Esports at Kansas Wesleyan University in 2018-19 where he rebuilt the program from scratch. Preparing student-athletes for team competition while also recruiting a new freshman class for the program.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Isbell led a successful gaming career, including a stint as a professional in South Korea, playing the real-time strategy game Starcraft II. He reached the top one percent of all games he competed in, including Overwatch where he reached that distinction as both a player and coach.

Isbell holds a master’s degree in secondary studies from the University of Southern California. He attended California State University – Fresno for his undergraduate degree, graduating in 2009.

Michigan Tech will begin its fourth season of varsity esports in 2023-24 and competes in Apex, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate, and Valorant.

