Strong to severe thunderstorm threat before dwindling Tuesday

Few to scattered severe thunderstorms possible later this afternoon through the evening, before tapering off to a sunnier Tuesday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Sweeping Northern Plains system sparks threat of strong to severe thunderstorms through early Tuesday morning -- damaging hail, wind and an isolated tornado possible south.

Sunnier, drier conditions prevail Tuesday before a series of Canadian Prairies systems bring rain Wednesday and Friday.

Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms, tapering off west to east by Tuesday morning; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 40s West / 50s East

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with patchy fog and lingering showers east; gradual daytime sunshine

>Highs: 60s North / 70s South

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early with showers spreading late

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers early then gradual daytime clearing

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

