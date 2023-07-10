Strong to severe thunderstorm threat before dwindling Tuesday
Few to scattered severe thunderstorms possible later this afternoon through the evening, before tapering off to a sunnier Tuesday.
Sweeping Northern Plains system sparks threat of strong to severe thunderstorms through early Tuesday morning -- damaging hail, wind and an isolated tornado possible south.
Sunnier, drier conditions prevail Tuesday before a series of Canadian Prairies systems bring rain Wednesday and Friday.
Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms, tapering off west to east by Tuesday morning; patchy morning fog
>Lows: 40s West / 50s East
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with patchy fog and lingering showers east; gradual daytime sunshine
>Highs: 60s North / 70s South
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early with showers spreading late
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers early then gradual daytime clearing
>Highs: 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s/80
Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon pop-up showers
>Highs: 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
