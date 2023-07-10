Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon

A round of showers and thundershowers are passing through this morning. Then, a cold front swings in later on in the day. Strong to severe storms will fire up ahead of it late afternoon through evening. This will mainly impact the central and eastern U.P. The main hazards include damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornadic risk possible in the south. This clears out early tonight. Some slightly cooler air filters are in for the midweek. Then, a few more disturbances move in Friday into the weekend with more thunderstorms.

RADAR>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Morning showers then strong storms during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 60s to low 70s north, 70s to 80s south

Tuesday: A few morning showers east

>Highs: mid 60s to 70°, upper 60s to mid 70s south

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.