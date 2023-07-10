Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A round of showers and thundershowers are passing through this morning. Then, a cold front swings in later on in the day. Strong to severe storms will fire up ahead of it late afternoon through evening. This will mainly impact the central and eastern U.P. The main hazards include damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornadic risk possible in the south. This clears out early tonight. Some slightly cooler air filters are in for the midweek. Then, a few more disturbances move in Friday into the weekend with more thunderstorms.

RADAR>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Morning showers then strong storms during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 60s to low 70s north, 70s to 80s south

Tuesday: A few morning showers east

>Highs: mid 60s to 70°, upper 60s to mid 70s south

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Generic prison graphic
Stephenson man sentenced to 2 to 10 years for child sexually abusive material
KISMA Boat Wash
KISMA preserves lakes with free boat washes
This year was the celebration of 150 years of Negaunee’s History.
Negaunee Pioneer Days participants show their pride with annual parade
Reenactors of French traders and Local Native Tribes teach history.
Reliving history in Big Bay

Latest News

severe storms
Severe storms possible late today
Small break from the rain with more on Monday
Small break from the rain with more on Monday
Small break from the rain with more Monday evening
Scattered rain this weekend and next week