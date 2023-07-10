Secretary of State’s office hosts Road to Restoration clinic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Secretary of State’s office hosted a Road to Restoration clinic in NMU’s Northern Center on Monday.

It was a free clinic to help Michigan residents understand how to get their driving privileges restored. Individuals who attended had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Michigan Department of State staff and volunteer attorneys to determine the necessary steps to reinstate their driver’s license.

Organizers say a valid driver’s license is essential in Michigan.

“You need a driver’s license,” said Khyla Craine, Michigan Department of State deputy legal director. “Whether it’s to get a job, get a better job, take your kids to school or to the doctor’s, you need to be able to get on the roads. So, it is helpful to be able to not only know what your status is but if it is revoked or if it is suspended, to be able to take those steps and for us to break that down for you so that you’re not intimidated by those steps. You can take those steps and get a valid driver’s license.”

There will be two more Road to Restoration clinics in the U.P. this week. They will be in Escanaba on Wednesday and in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.