Republic Township to remove dam, add new rock spillway

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Republic Township dam is set to be removed and replaced after years of planning.

The new structure will have a rock spillway and a fish ladder to help with fish spawning. Republic Township Supervisor Jim Brennan says the removal of the dam has taken seven years.

“We moved to another concept for a fish passage that’s removing the whole dam and removing the old spillway that was there and replacing it with a new spillway with a rock crib fish passage all the way down 900 foot at a two-degree slope,” Brennan said.

Brennan says the primary reason for removing the dam is to help maintain water levels on the Michigamme River.

“We wanted to regulate the basin water and our goal was originally to get historical levels at 1492′ above sea level,” Brennan said. “It has been like that for 140 years. So, without the levels being up eventually property values would go down along the river, and then that affects everybody in town.”

The township received $750,000 from the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program through Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Along with a $250,000 grant from the DNR, a $100,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Rural Development, and $350,000 from a millage the township passed,

It additionally received $250,000 in the newly passed state budget.

“With all this money and repairing it to a rock crib where with the fish passage it will bring that river back to better fishing,” Brennan said. “They will be able to come up and spawn. Most fish can’t get back up and spawn right now and where the fish spawn they will come back to spawn again.”

The township was waiting for a permit from EGLE to continue with the project. It received the permit on June 30.

“We have been doing everything we can to get this project done with our representatives, senators and with EGLE and the fisheries,” Brennan said. “All the groups have been together and has taken this long to all come to an agreement on how we should do this, and they finally gave us a permit.”

Brennan says he hopes the new rock spillway will also help with flooding.

“We did a 2D modeling of the hydraulics of the river flow and we are good for a 200-year flood,” said Brennan. “We do believe this will slow down some of the spring flooding that happens every year.”

Brennan says the township will begin the removal of the dam on September 30 of this year with the project to be completed by June 1 of next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.