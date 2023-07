MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning July 10, Presque Isle Park’s walking hours will be extended on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The evening walking hours will now be from 6 p.m. to close of the park. This an extension from the current walking hours of 6 - 8 p.m. on those evenings.

