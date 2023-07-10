Packers filling positions off the field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of businesses have the Help Wanted sign out, and the Green Bay Packers are not immune. While the positions on the field will shake out over the next several weeks, the Packers are looking to fill positions in and around the stadium.

A walk-in job fair is planned for Tuesday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The organization has a number of seasonal jobs available, including game day security and guest services and part-time jobs in the Packers Pro Shop.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to work in security or guest services.

Applicants for the game day jobs must be available for every Packers home game and any potential playoff games and other events at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are looking for people with strong verbal communication and conversation skills, an ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and solve problems, and can stand for an entire shift.

The job fair is in the U.S. Cellular Loft. You should park in Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium (along Oneida Street, but there’s an entrance on Lombardi Ave.) Enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and take the elevator or escalator to the main level. Guest services staff will direct you to the U.S. Cellular Loft on the third floor.

You can also apply online on the Packers website.

More job fairs are planned on July 18, July 25, August 1, and August 29. Those job fairs are at Johnsonville Tailgate Village, and the hours are the same, 4 to 6 p.m.

