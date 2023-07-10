NMU offers new online cannabis courses with Green Flower

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A partnership between Northern Michigan University and Green Flower means there’s a new chance to take online classes about the cannabis industry.

One of these programs is Compliance and Risk Management which covers the complex legal regulations and rules of cannabis operation. Green Flower CEO Max Simon said this six-month certification course prepares you for successful cannabis operations.

“Really equips people with the knowledge and skills to understand those compliance needs to create best practices in terms of operation and to really become an important asset to any cannabis operation,” said Simon.

NMU says there’s a significant shortage of qualified professionals to fill important positions in the U.P.

“NMU’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development Department’s efforts are focused on moving quickly to address high-demand careers that involve non-credit training—which is exactly what these online cannabis education programs with Green Flower aim to do,” said Stephanie Zadroga-Langlois, Director of Continuing Education & Workforce Development at Northern Michigan University, in a statement. “The industry is constantly growing and evolving, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists to fill important positions—these programs address that shortage and create career opportunities for students throughout the U.P. and beyond”

Simon also said that as the industry grows, getting a credible certification can greatly benefit your future career.

“Because it’s a new developing field and has a checkered past,” said Simon. “So when you go through the process of getting a credential from a university like NMU it demonstrates you have credibility, it allows you to feel really confident in your skill set and ultimately lets you stand out.”

There are four courses being offered, starting Monday, costing $3,000 each. Anyone 18 and older can enroll. Those interested can find the course sign-up on NMU’s website here.

