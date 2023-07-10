Michigan gas price average down 7 cents from a week ago

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan drivers could see slight relief this week as the state gas price average has decreased over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.47 per gallon. This price is down 7 cents from last week, 17 cents less than this time last month, and $1.35 less than this time last year. Drivers are now paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $26 from 2022′s highest price last June.

However, Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson says, “If demand continues to rise, drivers could see gas prices increase.”

In the Upper Peninsula, the highest gas price average can be found in Alger and Mackinac Counties at $3.69 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest average is in Baraga County at $3.30 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Generic prison graphic
Stephenson man sentenced to 2 to 10 years for child sexually abusive material
KISMA Boat Wash
KISMA preserves lakes with free boat washes
This year was the celebration of 150 years of Negaunee’s History.
Negaunee Pioneer Days participants show their pride with annual parade
Reenactors of French traders and Local Native Tribes teach history.
Reliving history in Big Bay

Latest News

This horses have a rider a real run for their money on Saturday.
Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo wraps up 55th year
Currently, the chorus consists of 45 members.
Dickinson County Community Chorus hosts summer concert
Crystal Falls Lions Club President Denise Martin said this event has become a community...
Crystal Falls Lions Club wraps up 58th Annual Bass Festival
Reenactors of French traders and Local Native Tribes teach history.
Reliving history in Big Bay