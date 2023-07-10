Michigan gas price average down 7 cents from a week ago

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan drivers could see slight relief this week as the state gas price average has decreased over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.47 per gallon. This price is down 7 cents from last week, 17 cents less than this time last month, and $1.35 less than this time last year. Drivers are now paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $26 from 2022′s highest price last June.

However, Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson says, “If demand continues to rise, drivers could see gas prices increase.”

In the Upper Peninsula, the highest gas price average can be found in Alger and Mackinac Counties at $3.69 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest average is in Baraga County at $3.30 per gallon.

