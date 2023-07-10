Marquette County 4-H in need of volunteers for Ishpeming summer camps

Marquette County 4-H is set to host a three-week summer camp in Ishpeming for the first time starting in July.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County 4-H is set to host a three-week summer camp in Ishpeming for the first time and needs your help through volunteering.

The summer camps for kids ages six through thirteen will take place over three weeks throughout July and August at Al Quaal in Ishpeming. The dates are July 17-20, July 31-August 3 and August 14-17.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help support the program. Volunteer roles are to help run activities and prepare lunches.

“If you like working with kids, it is a fun time there,” Marquette County 4-H Program Coordinator, Educator Liana Pepin said. “It is all hands-on activities. Kids are not still. They are busy and they are laughing. They are learning and enjoying themselves. It is summer, so you get to be part of that.”

Registration is $25 per child for all three weeks. If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach out to the camp director at 906-315-2663 or by email at deisenro@msu.edu.

