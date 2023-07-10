Keeping waste out of space, Kall Morris Inc explain what it means to have an ISS contract
Kall Morris Inc co-founders discuss the latest updates in their company
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kall Morris Inc Co-Founders, Adam Kall, and Austin Morris, join Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain where they are in sending their satellites to space and how Innovate Marquette SmartZone helped keep them in the U.P.
Kall Morris Inc is hiring starting in the fall!
