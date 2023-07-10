Iron Family documentary coming to Windsor Center in Iron River

Upper Michigan Today catches up with the stars of the film on Monday, July 10
Jazmine and Chad Faries join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Jazmine and Chad Faries join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been over a year since TV6 and FOX UP first introduced you to Jazmine and Chad Faries: the dynamic sibling duo and stars of Patrick Longstreth’s documentary film, “Iron Family”.

The Faries say a lot has happened since their last visit to the studio, from visits to LA to new installments in Jazmine’s play.

Jazmine fills in Upper Michigan Today on the latest details of her on-stage drama, plus your next opportunity to catch her family on the big screen.

But first, she joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share stories of the day.

Ironfamilyfilm.com describes the 90-minute documentary as “Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old woman with Down syndrome, is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls, and Matthew McConaughey. For the past 5 summers, her family has performed her original stageplays for a small audience in their town of Iron River, Michigan. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her brother, Chad, and her mother, Kate, are strengthened and put to the test by the mishaps and chaos of coordinating a production with limited resources. Along the way, we see Jazmine’s personal struggle for independence, her yearning for a romantic partner, and how a single spark of creativity can spread joy throughout a community.”

Jazmine and Chad Faries, the stars of 'Iron Family', talk about life since the release of the documentary and when/where you can see the film.

Iron Family will show at the Windsor Center in Iron River on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Full circle moment, the Windsor Center is where Jazmine debuted her plays. The film is free to watch.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

