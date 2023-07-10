Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man is accused of murdering Harley Corwin, the woman who was found dead in the woods in Ford River Township over the weekend.

Tavaris Lee Jackson, 32, of Escanaba was arraigned in Delta County District Court Monday. He is charged with one count of homicide, open murder. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison. He was placed on a $750,000 cash or surety bond and will be hooked to a GPS Tether prior to release.

Jackson was arrested after Corwin, 22, was found in the woods in Ford River Township Sat. July 8. Her family said she was pregnant.

In a written statement, Corwin’s family said, “Harley Rose and her unborn son Jaiden Jayce-Lee have gone to live with the angels. As a family, we want to thank all of you for your thoughts and prayers, and for all of those who took time to search for them. We would also like to thank all the law enforcement involved. As a family, we will not be making any further comments.”

According to Delta County Circuit Court documents, Jackson has a history of violence. He was charged in 2016 with assault by strangulation. He is also a registered sex offender, related to a 2008 third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.