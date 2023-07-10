Elevate your next backyard cookout with bruschetta chicken

Check out the recipe at A La Jess Catering on the TV6 Morning News
Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News to share her...
Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News to share her bruschetta chicken recipe.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get out your recipe books. Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering stopped by the TV6 Morning News to share a cooking tutorial.

Whether you’re cooking out on the grill or inside as usual, Lampinen says this bruschetta chicken will surely be a hit.

Full of fresh flavors, this dish is perfect for summer. All you need is:

3 thin-cut chicken breasts

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

10 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

1 clove of garlic, minced

6 slices whole milk mozzarella

1 TBSP grated parmesan

2 TBSP canola oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Italian seasoning.

To assemble:

season both sides of the chicken breasts,

heat grill or grill pan over medium heat and add oil,

sear chicken on both sides for 4-5 minutes or until at 165º internally,

top chicken with two slices of cheese each and let melt,

combine tomatoes, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper to create bruschetta and top it over the chicken.

Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess Catering shows the TV6 Morning News how to make bruschetta chicken.
You can contact A La Jess Catering at (248) 974-1070 and jessicalampinen@yahoo.com.

