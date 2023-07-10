Dorothy Zehnder dies at 101

Dorothy Zehnder
Dorothy Zehnder(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Dorothy Zehnder, the beloved matriarch of Frankenmuth, died on Sunday, July 9.

The family said Zehnder died of natural causes and died at her home with family members by her side.

Funeral services are to be held at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church, her family will release more details at a later date.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch,” the family said. “We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community.”

Fore more than 85 years, Zehnder worked behind the scenes and was the face of the well-known Bavarian Inn family, community, and business.

Read next:
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
STARS comes to Frankenmuth
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states, including Michigan
Northern Lights February 26 in Coleharbor, ND
SUMMER SAVINGS ALERT: WENDY’S ANNOUNCES NEW BOGO FOR $1 DEAL
BOGO for $1: Buy one of these fan-favorite Wendy’s items and get another for just $1!*

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
severe storms
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp,...
Boy Scout dies in boating accident on lake while at camp
Generic prison graphic
Stephenson man sentenced to 2 to 10 years for child sexually abusive material
KISMA Boat Wash
KISMA preserves lakes with free boat washes

Latest News

Crystal Falls Lions Club wraps up 58th Annual Bass Festival
Dickinson County Community Chorus hosts summer concert
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
Man who led police on chase through Marquette Twp faces 6 felonies
Lambeau Field American Family Insurance Gate
Packers filling positions off the field