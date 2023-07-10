Dickinson County Community Chorus hosts summer concert

Currently, the chorus consists of 45 members.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain community got an opportunity to listen to some classic music on Sunday.

The Dickinson County Community Chorus hosted its annual Summer Concert today at the Lake Antione Bandshell. The 45-member chorus put on a 1920′s themed concert in honor of the Kingsford Centennial.

The concert featured music like “Swingin’ with the Saints” and “Take me out to the Ballgame.”

Principal Conductor Crystal Hogan said this is an opportunity for the community to get out and enjoy music.

“We love to sing; we love to sing from different eras, and we like to do something that is relevant to our community,” Hogan said. “This particular theme is really relevant right now as the Kingsford community celebrates their centennial.”

This is one of three annual concerts the Dickinson County Community Chorus puts on. The Kingsford Centennial will be celebrated from August 3 through August 5.

Click here to learn more about the Dickinson County Community Chorus.

