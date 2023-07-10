Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have located a body in the woods in Ford River Township.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the body was identified as 22-year-old Harley Corwin of Escanaba. Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.

The joint investigation between the two departments has led to the arrest of a subject who is currently lodged in the Delta County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, Delta County Search and Rescue, the Delta County Medical Examiner and the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.

