Crystal Falls Lions Club wraps up 58th Annual Bass Festival

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The community of Crystal Falls had a weekend of food, fun and fishing. The Lions Club hosted its 58th Annual Bass Festival from July 7 to July 9.

Events included volleyball, music, a bounce house, and a fish contest.

“I’ve been coming for the last couple of years, I’ve always lived here, so it’s been nice to come out,” said Crystal Falls resident Keall Emmers. “I’ve been playing volleyball for the last three years too which is real fun. It’s a good time and I think it’s good for the community and whatnot.”

The festival took place around the pavilion at Runkle Lake Park. Crystal Falls Lions Club President Denise Martin said volunteers play a huge role in preparing this event.

“People have really stepped up and get it out there and not so much that they want to join the club, but they will definitely do what we would ask them to do,” Martin said.

The Lions put on this event to raise money that will go back into the community. The money raised will go towards organizations like Bay Cliff and the U.P. Honor Flight.

Martin said the event usually raises $15,000 for, not just those organizations, but the community as a whole.

“Donates towards getting glasses, or making ramps for handicapped people, we can donate towards that,” Martin said. “If we see a need that somebody may need help with then we’re there.”

Martins said, over the 58 years it’s been running, this event has become a community tradition.

“A lot of people plan their reunions, whether it’s a family reunion or class reunion, around 4th of July and Bass Festival and it will continue to do that,” Martin said.

The fish contest was sponsored by Superior Sport and Feed.

The organization provided first and second-place winners with tackle boxes and fishing rods.

