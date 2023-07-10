Car Seat Check event coming to Marquette Township

Car seat safety
Car seat safety(PRNewswire)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A car seat safety event is coming to the Marquette area this week.

The Marquette County Car Seat Safety Committee is hosting a Car Seat Check event on Friday. Parents can bring their child and car seat to the event where child passenger safety technicians and instructors will make sure the car seat is safe. They will make sure car seats are the right size for the child and are properly installed.

Organizers say that installing car seats is not easy, especially for first-time parents.

“It’s very difficult to install car seats,” said Corey Holcomb, Community Action Alger-Marquette Early Childhood Education Director. “Just having a professional double-check and make sure that your child is safe is peace of mind for everybody.”

The Car Seat Check event will be this Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Marquette Township Fire Station. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register for the event here.

