Beacon House raises over $268k from ‘Grill and Chill’ event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mariucci Family Beacon House raised thousands of dollars from a fundraiser last month.

Steve Mariucci hosted the Beacon House’s second-ever Grill and Chill event. This year, the event featured competitors Jay Feely, a sportscaster and former NFL Kicker, Captain Keith Colburn from Deadliest Catch, and Tom Wahlstrom, owner and chef at Elizabeth’s Chophouse.

The event brought in over $268,000 for the Beacon House. The home plans to use the money for its daily operations.

“With a building this size, with 27,000 square feet of love, we have a lot of utilities and that’s why it’s important that a couple times a year we do a fundraiser,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, Beacon House CEO. “This is our biggie. This will definitely help us enormously.”

The Beacon House plans to continue to host a Grill and Chill fundraiser every year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.